Paul Heckingbottom sends warning to Sheffield United players

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has said any player who wants to stay with the club must add something meaningful to the group, firing this warning to his squad via The Star.

The 44-year-old only took the reins at Bramall Lane at the end of last month, but has managed to get off to the perfect start, winning both of his games and seeing his side score five goals in the process.

Although predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic arguably played a part in this start, reverting to a back five just after the previous international break and winning four points from a possible six before his dismissal, there has been a clear change of playing style and approach in South Yorkshire, much to the delight of some fans.

These alterations have played a part in the Blades’ rise up the table, currently sitting 10th after previously struggling in the early stages of the campaign but now find themselves just five points adrift of the play-off zone with 25 league fixtures still to go.

For a side that were expected to be competing for a top-two spot after their recent relegation though, this is still a disappointing position and promotion is still expected after seeing the South Yorkshire outfit get themselves back on track.

With this, new boss Heckingbottom has warned that those who aren’t playing an important role in the first-team squad will be left behind, sending this message to a team that has plenty of depth in certain positions.

He said: “There is a feeling that you’ve got to enjoy coming in. That’s players, that’s staff and that’s everyone connected with the football club.

“If you want to be in our group, then you have to add to it. Not take away from it.

“If you’re taking away from it then there’s probably not going to be room for you here.

“That’s not what we want. We don’t want it because it’s not helpful or desirable for success.”

The Verdict:

Some of the Blades’ forwards may be feeling a little uneasy hearing those comments, because they have plenty of depth in this department and if they opt to play one up top for the long-term, this could mean the likes of Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie and Oliver Burke are shown the exit door.

The one saving grace for them is the fact the likes of David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp could be utilised in behind the main forward, potentially giving the trio more first-team opportunities.

His comments may also put Rhys Norrington-Davies on high alert with Enda Stevens establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet again and Max Lowe impressing out on loan at Nottingham Forest, potentially leaving the Welshman’s future at Bramall Lane uncertain in the summer.

These players aren’t majorly at fault for not potentially contributing a huge amount of worth to their group at this stage, because the depth in their respective positions has made it extremely difficult for them to compete.

But there is the need for Heckingbottom to sit down and work out who should stay and who should go, because they will need to keep an eye on their wage bill and may have to sell a few players first before they can bring in the January recruits necessary to aid a possible promotion charge.

This means all of their existing players will need to show the right attitude in training to have any chance of remaining at the Lane.