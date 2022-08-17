Paul Heckingbottom sends strong transfer message amid interest in influential Sheffield United man

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists any interested clubs in Sander Berge should pay his release clause if they want to sign the midfielder.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the Norwegian in the transfer window, with a host of sides, including several in the Premier League, AC Milan and Club Brugge all suggested as potential destinations.

However, so far the only concrete bid has come from the Belgian champions and it was way below the Blades asking price.

Berge does have a release clause as part of his contract, which is believed to be £35m, and Heckingbottom explained to Yorkshire Live that the situation is simple – those keen on the player should stump up that figure to get a move done.

“Yeah it’s black and white for me. Sander’s got a contract we know what it is, there’s a number there [£35m] I can’t do anything about. We are relaxed about it.

“Sander’s great, I know he enjoys his time here but likewise he’s ambitious, like everyone else. But we want to be ambitious as well as a club. His performances have shown he’s been excellent and while his performances are excellent for us he’s going to be appealing to other people as well.”

The verdict

You can understand why Heckingbottom is becoming frustrating with all of this as he constantly gets asked the question about Berge.

His stance is one that all Sheffield United fans will share, and whilst the reality is that they may end up accepting lower than the release clause, the reality is that the current bids have been far too low.

So, this is a message to basically try and get the suitors to stop messing around and either firm up their interest with proper bids or look elsewhere. Pleasingly for the manager, Berge isn’t letting this speculation distract him on the pitch.

