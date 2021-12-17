Paul Heckingbottom sends Sheffield United transfer message ahead of January

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists that he won’t be forced to sell players in January, although he did indicate that outgoings could happen.

The Blades have endured a tough campaign so far considering they were expected to push for promotion, however, a top six finish is still possible.

For that to happen, many feel the January window will be crucial, so there is an excitement to see who could come in. But, with the financial impact of relegation, it had been suggested that the Blades may be forced to sell before any incomings can be finalised.

Yet, speaking to BBC 5 Live, Heckingbottom revealed that’s not the case, but he may be open to letting those leave who are not in his plans.

“It’s not a case of selling to buy, it’s a case of we have got a lot of players in certain positions, we’ve got players who have maybe not played as much as they would like. I’ve had conversations with those players.

“I think that has to be open and honest because sometimes it’s the players who don’t want to be at the club and that wouldn’t be for any other reason than they just want to progress their career and be playing games.”

The verdict

These are interesting comments from the boss and it should reassure fans that they aren’t in a desperate position.

Of course, that doesn’t mean there won’t be outgoings, but, as Heckingbottom says, the squad is too big in certain areas, so it would make total sense to shift some of those players.

So, it could be a pretty busy January at Bramall Lane and it will be intriguing to see what business is done as they look to improve the group.

