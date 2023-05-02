Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has vowed to fight to keep Iliman Ndiaye at Bramall Lane following their promotion to the Premier League.

Will Iliman Ndiaye leave Sheffield United?

The forward has been outstanding for the Blades since breaking into the first-team, and he has stepped up to inspire their promotion this season, scoring 14 goals and registering nine assists as they secured a top two finish.

However, with his deal expiring in the summer of 2024, the Yorkshire side knows that if they don’t agree fresh terms, Ndiaye’s value will drop after the upcoming transfer window.

Therefore, it’s unclear whether the Senegal international will remain at the club, and it has been claimed that Everton and AC Milan are among the clubs keeping tabs on Ndiaye.

Yet, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom made it clear that he is going to be doing all he can to keep the 23-year-old at the club.

“There’s going to be interest but we have to do all we can to keep him. And that’s what I will be doing, going forward. We know he’s a very special talent.”

Any deal may also be influenced by a potential takeover of the club, with current owner Prince Abdullah having made it clear he is open to a sale, although a deal with Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi has fallen through.

Heckingbottom’s side are back in action on Thursday when they take on Huddersfield Town away from home.

Blades must do all they can to keep Ndiaye

The message from the boss is the right one here, as the club simply must do all they can to keep the attacker at the club. He is undoubtedly the star man in the team, and he is integral to the way they play and has been central to their promotion, so losing him would be a massive blow.

Of course, the major issue is the contract situation, and that does give Ndiaye more power as he knows the club may cash in if terms can’t be agreed, so he will need to make a decision on his future when the season ends.

Ultimately, conversations need to be had in the summer about agreeing a new contract, but if that doesn’t happen then they must ensure they get a top fee for an outstanding player that has the potential to get even better.