Paul Heckingbottom sends defiant Sheffield United message as he discusses promotion battle

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists that his side deliver when it matters as they prepare for tomorrow’s game at Sunderland.

The Blades currently sit second in the Championship but a run of four defeats in six league games has seen their lead cut to four points in the battle for automatic promotion.

With Middlesbrough, their closest competitors right now, flying high under Michael Carrick, some do feel momentum is with the Teesside outfit ahead of the final ten games of the campaign.

Yet, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom was quick to remind others that it’s his side who have their destiny in their own hands, as he backed the group to reverse this mini-slump and get the job done.

“The last 10 games, they get bigger and tougher. I think it brings out the best in these lads.

“We’ve been a team that, when we have to produce, we produce. It’s all very well talking about that, though. We have to go out there and make it happen. It’s in our control. We are second and in the quarter-finals of the cup. Ultimately, no matter what anyone says, it’s down to us and that is a positive for us to take, without a doubt.”

Boro have the chance to close the gap on Sheffield United to just a point if they beat Stoke City at home tonight.

The verdict

There’s no doubt the pressure is starting to build on Heckingbottom’s side and they are going to have to fight for promotion this season because this Middlesbrough side aren’t going to just go away.

But, it’s important to keep a perspective, which the experienced manager has done here. They are in the commanding position and they don’t need to be looking at results elsewhere every weekend, they can just focus on trying to get three points.

However, it’s clear they can’t keep losing games as they have been and it will be a big test for Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light, but Heckingbottom clearly feels his side have the mentality to cope and get back on track.

