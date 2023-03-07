Paul Heckingbottom sends clear Sheffield United promotion message amid Middlesbrough battle

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has warned his key players that they won’t be promoted this season unless they step up to the plate, speaking to The Star ahead of tonight’s clash against Reading.

This game in Berkshire is their game in hand over Middlesbrough and they will be looking to make full use of that by collecting three points. That would put them seven points clear of Michael Carrick’s men and into a more comfortable position going into the final games before the international break.

On paper, they should be coming out on top against Paul Ince’s side who suffered a 5-0 defeat at the Riverside on Saturday and may be reeling from the news that they are set to be handed a six-point deduction.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

However, the Blades may not be in the best mental state themselves following their 1-0 loss against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, something that allowed Boro to close the gap between the sides to just four points.

If they drop points again tonight, that will only give Boro and others still in the automatic promotion mix including Blackburn Rovers more encouragement going into the final couple of months of the campaign.

Starting from tonight, Heckingbottom believes his most crucial first-teamers need to step up to the plate to ensure they remain in the automatic promotion zone.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said: “They’ve [key players] got to. If we don’t, we don’t go up. Everyone knows that.

“This is the job we’re in, we choose to be in, and you’re judged on results. There’s always that dilemma.

“Results can paint over things. We’re bothered about performances.”

The Verdict:

Paul Ince’s Royals have a reasonably good home record so tonight may not be an easy task for them, though they do have the calibre of players needed to make tonight a comfortable game for them.

Defensively, the Berkshire outfit have been poor once again, conceding four at Bramall Lane in the reverse fixture earlier this season, letting in four at Rotherham United and Stoke City too and conceding five on Teesside at the weekend.

This is why the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie can thrive tonight – and attack surely has to be the best form this evening against a team that have sat back at times this season – much to the annoyance of the Royals’ supporters.

Another player who will be under the spotlight tonight is Sander Berge – because he has been heavily criticised in recent weeks and will come under more pressure tonight if he doesn’t perform well.

There are no guarantees that he will start but the Norwegian can be a game-changer when in top form, so it wouldn’t be a massive surprise to see him in the first 11 once again.