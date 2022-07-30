Paul Heckingbottom sends clear message over striker’s possible Sheffield United exit

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he has no intention of sending striker Dan Jebbison out on loan again this season.

Having come through the youth ranks at the Blades, Jebbison managed to force his way onto the fringes of the senior side towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Following that, the striker spent the first half of last season on loan in League One with Burton Albion, where he scored nine goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

But after being recalled from that loan spell in January, the 19-year-old made a further nine appearances for Sheffield United in the second half of last season.

Can you get 25/25 on this quiz about some of the most memorable moments in Sheffield United history?

1 of 25 In which of these seasons did Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League? 2002-03 2003-04 2004-05 2005-06

Now it seems that as things stand he will once again have some sort of role to play in the senior side in the coming campaign.

Speaking about the possibility of another loan move for Jebbison this season, Heckingbottom was quoted by Yorkshire Live as saying: “Jebbo has done great and I have no interest in sending him out. Again, that may change. We’ll play it by ear.

“We have no shortage of takers for him, people constantly ringing me but I like how he has responded in pre-season and he’s improved.”

There are two years remaining on Jebbison’s contract with Sheffield United, securing his future at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

It does seem as though this could be a sensible approach for Heckingbottom to take with regards to Jebbison’s future.

The Blades are not exactly well stocked in terms of centre forward options at the minute, so it could represent something of a risk to let one they do have, go out on loan.

Indeed, with a promising pre-season under his belt, now could be a good time for Jebbison to get the chance to really show what he can do in the Blades’ first-team long term.

However, with Heckingbottom not ruling anything out just yet, you feel there will be plenty of clubs paying close attention here for any change in situation, given the ability and potential he could offer them.