Paul Heckingbottom sends clear message on Sheffield United player amid previous social media criticism

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes it’s important his side’s supporters know how committed Oli McBurnie has been to the cause by putting himself forward despite experiencing sickness before the QPR clash, speaking to the Yorkshire Post after the match.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of intense social media criticism by some for his performances this term, failing to get on the scoresheet in any of his 26 league matches this term as he has been unable to heavily contribute to the Blades’ cause.

This must be a real source of disappointment for McBurnie who arrived from Swansea City back in 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of £17m, not being able to repay that investment yet despite being given numerous first-team opportunities this term.

But his presence has been particularly important lately with Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick out for the remainder of the campaign and Billy Sharp also out of action at this stage, with McBurnie’s absence leaving teenager Daniel Jebbison as Heckingbottom’s only real option up top at the weekend in their 1-0 defeat against Stoke City.

Missing the weekend with a thigh strain, the Scotsman suffered a further blow when he was suffering with a stomach bug just hours before kick-off against Mark Warburton’s men yesterday.

This didn’t faze the forward though, who put himself in contention for the match and this was something Heckingbottom was keen to highlight post-match.

The latter said: “He’s had moments where he’s been battling through, making himself available for the bench.

“He was actually throwing up with a stomach bug today but if he’d declared himself fit I was going to start him and just get out of him what I could. He managed to keep some food down pre-match.

“I knew he wouldn’t last but I thought his performance was excellent in terms of leading the line and being a target.

“I’m pleased for him but everyone needs to know what he has been doing and how he has put himself forward.”

The Verdict:

You have to feel sorry for the forward – because it’s not his fault that he arrived for such a sizeable amount of money – putting pressure on him straight away to perform.

And it’s not as if he had an easy start to life at Bramall Lane either, being forced to endure a baptism of fire as he took the step up to the Premier League with the Blades on his arrival.

Unlike Billy Sharp who has adapted seamlessly back to second-tier football though, McBurnie hasn’t produced the goals many people thought he would after taking the step back down and this is why frustration from supporters is understandable.

However, some of the social media criticism has been harsh and it will inevitably affect the 25-year-old who still remains on these platforms. In a world that’s connected with technology, it’s easier said than done to just delete his accounts to escape from some of these harsh words.

And regardless of this, he shouldn’t have to come off platforms anyway. He may be a £17m signing – but he is a normal human being and fair play to many United fans last night – because they are often fair and gave him the credit he deserved for his performance yesterday evening.