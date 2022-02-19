Paul Heckingbottom reveals wish for Sheffield United player whose contract expires in the summer

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom hopes forward Lys Mousset can turn his fortunes around at current loan side Salernitana after a nightmare debut in Serie A, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

The Frenchman had been told he needed to lose weight if he wanted to be in first-team contention – but instead of competing for regular playing time at Bramall Lane – he was shipped out on loan to Italy with his contract with the English side expiring at the end of the campaign.

Although his three goals in seven appearances this term for the Blades is a reasonably impressive total, his failure to stay fit limited his playing time and he will be looking to increase his first-team opportunities in the Italian top-flight.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Sheffield United players play for now?

1 of 24 Oli Burke Millwall QPR Birmingham City West Brom

In his first appearance for Salernitana earlier this month though, in an important game against Spezia as both sides look to secure their survival, he conceded a penalty, was booked for his troubles and withdrawn at half-time in a game his side went on to draw 2-2.

A win would have been crucial for Stefano Colantuono’s men who are currently bottom of the table – and with the 26-year-old not impressing in that match – he was an unused substitute in their following game against Genoa.

Going into tonight’s tie against league giants AC Milan, it’s currently unclear as to whether he will be involved in any capacity but his boss back at Bramall Lane has wished him all the best with a potential contract extension in the offing if he can impress.

Speaking ahead of United’s clash with Swansea City this afternoon, Heckingbottom said: “There was a big thing made of his debut.

“I didn’t enjoy reading some of the things that I read, but he’s been thrown in at the deep end and got brought off at half-time. He knows it’s a great opportunity to go and play in a top league, a tough league.

“We know they need results so they are going to be fighting and scrapping, it’s a big opportunity for him and I hope things turn round and we start seeing him on the scoresheet over there.”

The Verdict:

It’s now or never for the Frenchman as he looks to get his career back on track.

Once a promising young player at Bournemouth, he’s now 26 and should arguably be coming into the peak of his career very soon, but his injuries and fitness concerns could end up being detrimental for the remainder of his playing days if he can’t find a solution to his problems.

The Italian top tier is a good level to test himself at and some would argue he’s been lucky to receive this opportunity considering how little he’s played this term.

But now he has this opportunity, he needs to make the very most of it and this task has been made harder by what was a nightmare debut. This will be a real test of his character, especially after failing to make it on the pitch to redeem himself against Genoa.

Whether he can rise to this challenge remains to be seen – but if he can – perhaps Heckingbottom will take another chance on Mousset who can be a real asset when fit and firing. At this stage though, a contract extension feels unlikely.