Paul Heckingbottom reveals what he wants Sander Berge to do more of at Sheffield United

After a 4-0 win over champions Fulham at the weekend, Sheffield United are now preparing to face Nottingham Forest in the play-offs.

Sander Berge was one of the players on the scoresheet at the weekend as he netted for the fifth time this season and will be expected to start in the game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Berge’s form has really picked up recently and it’s come at a perfect time as the Blades approach the play-offs.

Although United boss Paul Heckingbottom is pleased with his player’s performances, he believes he still has room for improvement and has challenged the midfielder to build upon his recent goal as he told The Star: “Sander is a big player for us. His athleticism, his calmness are both important.

“To be honest, I actually want him to be scoring more goals for us. As far as I’m concerned, he should be scoring almost every single week, every single game, because of the positions he is now getting into.”

Berge had an increase in his goal scoring form during March when he scored three times in four games but after nine games without a goal prior to the weekend, he will have been pleased to add to his tally again.

Heckingbottom explained how the 24-year-old’s time with the Blades so far has caused his game to develop as he said: “We changed Sander’s position a little bit not so long back and so now, he’s getting in the areas much easier where he can do damage. He can clearly finish and we want him to be doing that a lot more because he’s definitely got the ability to do it.

“That’s the next challenge for him and it’s one I know he can achieve.”

The Verdict:

Sander Berge has had a good season with the Blades this year and the goals in his game have benefited his side too.

However, Heckingbottom wants this to be a starting point and feels his player is able to build upon the progress he has made and get more goals in his game.

Having had his position shifted a bit this season, it will no doubt have taken Berge some time to get used to the way he is now playing.

However, now he is settled in that and getting himself in goal scoring positions, he has to ensure that he is converting regularly in order to take his game to the next level and the play-offs would be a great place to start.