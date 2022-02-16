Paul Heckingbottom reveals the one key thing that was missing from Sheffield United’s performance v Hull City

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes his side’s inability to be clinical in front of goal was the only thing that was missing from their performance as they were held to a 0-0 home draw against Hull City last night, speaking to The Star.

The hosts at Bramall Lane were dominant throughout the fixture as they came up against a Hull side that had only lost 1-0 to Fulham last weekend, a respectable achievement considering the Cottagers have already scored six and seven against the likes of Birmingham, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Reading this term.

And they were a tough nut to crack once again, though there were no shortage of chances for the Blades to take the lead with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie all goalscoring threats as United’s starters.

However, they continued to be frustrated throughout the 90 minutes despite the introduction of Billy Sharp with just under 20 minutes to go – a man who broke the all-time Championship goalscoring record at Peterborough United in the latter stages of last month.

Daniel Jebbison, who was recalled from Burton Albion last month, was also an option available to Heckingbottom last night in the absence of England youth international Rhian Brewster who looks set to be out for the remainder of the campaign.

He failed to utilise the Canada-born 18-year-old though, although he could have been useful to address the one key area they needed to improve, one that was identified by the Blades’ boss after the match.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, he said: “It’s just the missed chances.

“It’s simply one of those nights.

“I didn’t realise how many we had until the guys doing the analysis showed me, and I stopped looking after five or six because it was getting me down.”

The Verdict:

This game was ready-made for teenager Jebbison with Brewster unavailable and Lys Mousset leaving during the January window, so it was a rather strange decision not to bring him on for McBurnie who surprisingly lasted the full 90 minutes.

Former Swansea man McBurnie hasn’t exactly been the most clinical this season so many people will be questioning why Heckingbottom didn’t make use of the 18-year-old considering he only opted to make two substitutions and had a third at his disposal if needed.

In fairness, other players did need to contribute and one player they probably missed was Jayden Bogle, who has been a real attacking threat at wing-back this term but was absent due to a knee injury.

Looking on the bright side, it will only be a matter of time before Gibbs-White is in and amongst the goals again and now Sharp has been partially rested, he should be available to start against Swansea City this weekend.

Taking their chances in that match could be crucial in their quest to win at play-off spot, a challenge that looks difficult at this stage with those currently outside the top six including Nottingham Forest and West Brom who are also likely to be fighting at the right end of the table for the remainder of the campaign.