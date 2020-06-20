Paul Heckingbottom reveals the major decision Marcelo Bielsa has made to improve Leeds United

Former Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom has suggested that Marcelo Bielsa has been able to make real progress with the Whites due to his decisions to get rid of some of the players in and around the squad over the last few windows.

Heckingbottom’s time in charge at Elland Road was seemingly just another foot note in the revolving door of managers at Leeds, with the 42-year-old having taken over the club midway through the 2017/18 season, leaving Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the process.

However, Heckingbottom was never able to fully convince Leeds supporters and was only able to win four of his 16 matches in charge at Elland Road, and after the Whites ended the campaign in 13th place they decided to part company with the former Barnsley manager and begin another search for a new manager.

Leeds were searching for their 10th manager since 2014 in the summer of 2018, and in Bielsa they found the manager to finally get the Whites heading back in the right direction, with the Argentine getting rid of a lot of players on the fringes of the first team squad and bringing in a couple of crucial and well planned additions.

Speaking to the Guardian, Heckingbottom suggested that Leeds always had the nucleus of a promising side during his brief spell in charge, but it was Bielsa’s decision to get rid of some players who were in and around the fringes of the side that has helped the Argentine take Leeds forwards despite having a similar squad to work with.

He said: “People said to me Leeds were in a bad place and that it was a basket case of a club, but it wasn’t – it was really close-knit. There were a lot of good players, but there was also a lot of deadwood and it needed a real shakeup.

“It doesn’t matter how good a coach or player you think you are, if the environment is not right, it will drag you down. It was more important to get rid of people than it was to bring people in.”

The verdict

Heckingbottom’s comments reflect the type of atmosphere that Bielsa had to walk into at Elland Road and also show that the Argentine was able to swiftly identify the right players to keep at the club and also the right ones to move on in order to get the Whites heading in the right direction.

In the summer of 2018 it is probably fair to say Leeds fans would have been questioning whether the Whites would be able to make rapid progress with the squad of players they had, but as time has gone under Bielsa you can see the sort of quality they already had in the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Pablo Hernandez, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and so on.

It just needed the right sort of summer transfer window to sort out the squad and get everyone pulling in the right direction, and whether Heckingbottom himself could have done that job we will never know, but Leeds fans will certainly be pleased that in Bielsa they finally found the right manager to take the club forwards.