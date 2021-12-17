Paul Heckingbottom reveals Sheffield United’s transfer stance over player

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told the Yorkshire Post that he has no plans to cut short Robin Olsen’s loan with the club.

The Swedish international goalkeeper joined the Blades from Italian Serie A giants Roma during the summer but has since lost his place in the starting eleven to Wes Foderingham.

This has led to suggestions in various quarters that Olsen could be sent packing back to Italy by the newly installed Sheffield United manager at the turn of the new year.

However Heckingbottom has been quick to refute these suggestions, as he stated the following recently:

“No, not in our eyes.

“We have some good goalkeepers, our main focus is to get Robin fit. He is progressing – slowly but he is progressing.

“You want that competition. You want as many good players as possible, we want everyone fit and if we can get everyone fit it will help us out because we are going to have spells, especially if Covid is flying about, where players who haven’t played for a few weeks could be thrown straight in and they have to be ready. That has to be the message all the time.”

Olsen previously ousted Jordan Pickford during his last loan spell in England with Everton, which is clearly something that impressed the former Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic enough to want to bring him to Bramall Lane.

The 31-year-old has made 11 Sky Bet Championship appearances for the Steel City club so far, keeping just one clean sheet in the process.

The Verdict

The fact that Heckingbottom has thrown so much support behind Olsen does speak volumes as for many people he hasn’t performed as well as expected for an international goalkeeper.

Perhaps it is the way that the English game differs to what he is used to abroad, or the fact that he just hasn’t settled since making the move, it is hard to put a finger on where it has gone wrong.

The hope will be now that he can show some better form when he does get back to being available for selection.

Foderingham has performed well since getting the nod, but Olsen will surely be determined to win back his spot.