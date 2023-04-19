Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed that James McAtee passed a late fitness test before firing the Blades to victory off the bench last night against Bristol City.

McAtee was left out of Sheffield United's starting line-up last night but replaced John Fleck at half-time at Bramall Lane after 45 minutes of Bristol City knocking on the door looking for an opener.

The Man City loanee turned the game in the Blades' favour and scored the game's only goal on 77 minutes, leaving Sheffield United eight points clear of Luton Town in the race for second an on the cusp of a Premier League return.

James McAtee makes stunning Sheffield United injury comeback

The decision to leave McAtee out of the starting line-up wasn't tactical, with the 20-year-old carrying a foot injury.

McAtee was on the end of a heavy tackle from Cedric Kipre in the first-half of Sheffield United's 4-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime, requiring treatment after that.

Heckingbottom revealed that incident left the attacking midfielder in a protective boot, which was set to rule him out of last night's game completely.

"He wasn’t even in the squad until about 5pm," Heckingbottom stated.

"He left the training ground in a boot yesterday (Monday) and he was ruled out."

That looked set to be another blow for Sheffield United, who had Anel Ahmedhodzic and Chris Basham withdraw at the eleventh hour ahead of the win against Cardiff.

"After the two bad phone calls I got on Saturday saying Anel and Bash were out, I got a nice one this afternoon saying Macca was feeling a lot better," Heckingbottom continued.

"We gave him a fitness test and he came through it.

"It was nice to have one of those go our way today."

McAtee managed 45 minutes as Sheffield United got themselves over the line, converting expertly on 77 minutes after good work from Iliman Ndiaye - his fourth goal in his last five Championship appearances.

Heckingbottom concluded: "If he wasn’t needed I wouldn’t have used him, but the game was set-up, we needed something, and it was set-up for him."

When can Sheffield United win promotion?

Last night's 1-0 win has left Sheffield United eight points clear of Luton Town with four games of the season remaining.

Luton face Reading tonight and Middlesbrough on Monday, knowing that anything less than two points will promote Sheffield United. The Blades aren't back in Championship action until April 26th, with their FA Cup semi-final with Man City to come on Saturday - a game McAtee will miss as he's ineligible to face his parent-club.

Whatever Luton manage to churn out in terms of results in their remaining four games this season, Sheffield United need no more than five points from their four remaining games to clinch a Premier League return after two years in the Championship.