Paul Heckingbottom reveals Sheffield United player boost ahead of Fulham clash

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will be able to call upon Scottish midfielder John Fleck once again on Monday night when the Blades head to west London to face Championship table-toppers Fulham.

Heckingbottom revealed the news when previewing his side’s upcoming clash with the Cottagers and it means a selection dilemma could occur.

Fleck had missed just one match this season before United’s trip to Reading last month, in what proved to be Slavisa Jokanovic’s final game in charge.

However in what was a concerning moment, Fleck went down on the pitch at the Madejski Stadium with no-one around him, with it later being confirmed that he suffered a seizure.

The 30-year-old has not taken part in United’s last three matches but has been in training and he can be called upon if he is needed or selected by Heckingbottom in what promises to be a tough encounter against Marco Silva’s side.

One player who won’t be back though is Robin Olsen who is still recovering from an injury picked up on international duty last month with Sweden, with Wes Foderingham set to retain his place between the sticks.

The Verdict

Even though Heckingbottom has very good options in the middle of the park even without Fleck, his return is definitely a big boost.

He is a player that was a big part of their Premier League success two years ago and he’s still a classy operator in the Championship.

It’s hoped that his game won’t change because of what happened at Reading but there will naturally be some concern considering the seriousness of the issue.

However it will be just a relief to see him on the teamsheet on Monday should that happen – and it probably will do as he’s an important part of the United team.