Paul Heckingbottom reveals reassuring Sheffield United view on Nottingham Forest play-off tie

Sheffield United boss, Paul Heckingbottom, is adamant that his side are happy to chase in their play-off semi-final with Nottingham Forest.

The Blades were beaten 2-1 in the first leg on Saturday, with Sander Berge’s late goal potentially swinging the tie back into their favour.

Despite trailing and needing an improvement at the City Ground tomorrow night, Heckingbottom is adamant that his side are happy to chase a result.

To him, they’ve been doing it all season chasing the play-offs after he inherited a squad struggling in 16th.

He told the club’s official media channel: “We’ve been in this position from day one. Chasing, chasing, chasing. It’s no different to us, that’s fine, we’re comfortable with it. We just know we have to deliver. Clear what we have to do. We’re ready, we’re prepared, recovered well, boys are ready to go.”

Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson had Forest in complete control of the semi-final at Bramall Lane.

However, a crucial John Egan block and Berge converting Morgan Gibbs-White’s corner in stoppage time means it’s 2-1 at the halfway point of the tie.

The Verdict

This is reassuring for Sheffield United in this play-off tie.

Heckingbottom is right in the way in which Sheffield United have been chasing all season and supporters will take confidence from that.

It’s a tough ask at the City Ground, where Forest are so strong, yet this is the play-offs and we’ve learnt to expect the unexpected.

Game on, then.

