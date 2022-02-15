Paul Heckingbottom reveals key reason why Sheffield United transfer decision was justified

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes it was a good choice to recall Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell at Burton Albion last month due to the differing intensity in training, speaking to The Star ahead of tonight’s clash with Hull City.

The promising teenager was the subject of a £5m bid from Premier League outfit Everton during the summer, with the 18-year-old scoring once in four Premier League appearances last season.

Despite his breakthrough though, manager Slavisa Jokanovic already had a wealth of options at his disposal with the likes of Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset all above the England youth international in the pecking order at Bramall Lane.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Enda Stevens? Ipswich Portsmouth Sheffield Wednesday Wigan

With this, the Blades opted to send him out on loan to third-tier outfit Burton Albion – and he made a decent impression at the Pirelli Stadium in scoring seven goals in 20 league appearances for the club.

After weighing up whether to bring him back to South Yorkshire during the January window, they finally triggered their option to recall the teenager on deadline day with Jebbison making the bench twice for United since his return.

And manager Heckingbottom has gone on to list why he believes this move to bring him back is paying dividends.

Asked if the 18-year-old would be involved more frequently in the coming months, he said to the Sheffield Star: “Possibly. That’s down to him and how the game is panning out.

“You have to be performing to get in the team and Jebbo has noticed a change in intensity in training.

“And that’s another reason why it was good for him to come back.”

The Verdict:

Some would argue the young forward would have been best served staying under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for the remainder of the season, not just to get his expertise as a former forward but also to win more game time.

In the Midlands, he was guaranteed a lot of pitch time and this was one of the major benefits of him being sent out on loan where he would have the time to flourish, benefitting much more than playing in the Under-23s.

However, Heckingbottom does have a point and especially with the calibre of forwards there already is at the club.

Sharp is one role model Jebbison could learn a lot from and similar applies to McGoldrick too who is a very experienced player at this level, also going on to play in the top tier with the Blades.

He will only get better as he continues to train with players who played in the top flight last term and with United opting to play with two strikers, it will only be a matter of time before the England youth international is receiving senior minutes again.