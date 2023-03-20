Sheffield United manager, Paul Heckingbottom, has challenged Tommy Doyle to score more goals after yesterday's stunning 90th minute winner in the FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers.

After levelling the game through Oli McBurnie heading into the final 10 minutes yesterday, Doyle smashed Sheffield United to a 3-2 win and a place in the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will meet his parent-club, Manchester City.

It was a pure strike from the midfielder, whose rising hit beat the outstretched hand of Aynsley Pears before nestling into the roof of the net.

"That's one of his standout qualities, he can strike a ball whether it's a dead ball or in open play," Heckingbottom revealed in his ITV post-match interview.

That was the 21-year-old's fourth goal in Sheffield United colours, with the loanee now on the scoresheet in back-to-back fixtures. Three of those goals have come in Doyle's last seven appearances and it's Heckingbottom's belief he should have scored more.

He continued: "In all honesty, him and myself feel he should have more goals than he's got with us, particularly when he's played in a more advanced position. The last couple of games he's played a little bit deeper but he's still got that strike.

"When it fell to him there was one thing in his mind and there was only one thing I wanted him to do."

Sheffield United had trailed twice against Blackburn, having conceded the lead to Ben Brereton Diaz's first-half penalty and Sammie Szmodics' second-half finish. Sam Gallagher's own goal had drawn them level once, before McBurnie did so again on 81 minutes.

Doyle's goal, though, tees up an FA Cup semi-final and a return to Wembley for the first time since 2014 for the Blades. They will meet Manchester City on the weekend of April 22nd and 23rd.

Disappointingly for Heckingbottom it appears Doyle won't be available for the game against City.

The Verdict

Doyle is such a clean striker of a football, with his goal yesterday underlining that in an emphatic way.

However, Heckingbottom's trust in his ability with the ball at his feet is more evident in that he got the nod yesterday over Oliver Norwood in central midfield.

Norwood so often dictates play for the Blades, yet it was Doyle doing that against Blackburn from the base of midfield. His range of passing was excellent and included a really good pass in the build-up to McBurnie's equaliser.

If he keeps doing that, it won't matter as much that the goals haven't flowed.

