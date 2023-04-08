Sheffield United beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Good Friday, keeping their push for automatic promotion firmly on track with the third straight win in the Championship.

Iliman Ndiaye struck the only goal of the game on eight minutes, converting from close range following a pinpoint cross from James McAtee.

How did Sheffield United 1-0 Wigan unfold?

Ndiaye's early strike was the game's crucial moment, as the Senegal international poached a goal from inside the six yard box following McAtee's defence splitting cross.

Ben Amos denied Billy Sharp shortly after and James McClean prevented Ndiaye from doubling his tally in the first-half. Amos was equal to a Sharp header at the start of the second-half, as Sheffield United aimed to take the game away from the Latics.

Ultimately, that didn't happen and it was Wes Foderingham saving from Thelo Aasgaard that maintained Sheffield United's lead on the hour.

As it was, Ndiaye's goal and Man of the Match performance was the difference for the Blades.

Heckingbottom reacts to Ndiaye goal

Conversation in the post-match press conference drifted onto Ndiaye, naturally, after the 23-year-old match winning performance.

Heckingbottom was pleased with the forward's display and opened up on some of the criticism he'd had of his star man in recent weeks.

"He's scored, won us the game and was brilliant again. But he's had some criticism off me in the last few weeks for not having enough shots and not being in the opposition box enough, not being in the six yard box," Heckingbottom revealed.

How Sheffield United have combatted that was on the agenda, too, as Heckingbottom continued: "Jack (Lester) has put a presentation on for him this week about all that, make sure he understands it and pointed out the harsh facts of where he needs to be better and why because whilst everyone comes to watch his tricks and his ability with the ball it's his goals that win us games and he needs to be in there.

"It's about what's effective for the team so it's a reminder for him."

That all came together for his goal in the eighth minute yesterday, as Ndiaye peeled away from his marker at the far post and was on-hand to turn in McAtee's cross.

Heckingbottom beamed: "Where he scored his goal, I'm delighted. It was everything we spoke about and worked on. It's an unbelievable goal."

What's next for Sheffield United?

Sheffield United head to Burnley on Easter Monday, looking to spoil the party at Turf Moor after Vincent Kompany's side sealed promotion back to the Premier League with a win over Middlesbrough last night.