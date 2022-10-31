Paul Heckingbottom reveals how social media helped Sheffield United prepare for West Brom clash

After a recent dip in form, Sheffield United got back to winning ways at the weekend as they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0.

It wasn’t a game that the Blades particularly dominated but they got the three points, which is the most important thing for Paul Heckingbottom.

Given they were also playing a team under the new management of Carlos Corberan, United did well to stop any sudden resurgence.

However, the Sheffield United boss has revealed that it was social media that helped him prepare for the game after the Baggies posted a video of their new boss overseeing his first training session.

Furthermore, Heckingbottom says this is a tactic he uses quite often as he told The Star: “You have to look at it [social media] because there’s so much stuff that gets put on there and a lot of it is more instructive than people sometimes realise. We put a lot of time into it. There might be something seemingly insignificant which goes out, something visual or something that’s said, and it can tell you a lot if you know what you’re looking for.

“We tend to do the opposite, we can do things that are misleading or cause a bit of confusion. The social media accounts, I won’t tell you who it was exactly, but last season we found out through one that a really important player wouldn’t be playing for their team against us. It wasn’t through anything they put up. But their wife let slip they’d all gone away on holiday and so we knew he wouldn’t be involved against us.

“There’s someone here who does all of that, looking at stuff and finding things out through it, beforehand. If you want to win, if you enjoy what you do, then look at social media. There’s so much information out there and a lot of it is rubbish but if you can find the relevant stuff then it can be really useful.”

The Verdict

In the modern game, using tools such as social media can really allow teams to look at their tactics and how they prepare for a game meaning it’s more than just the 90 minutes on the pitch now.

However, teams have to have the initiative to use this to find out information that could help them prepare and be thorough in their searches to make the best use of it.

Obviously, this doesn’t substitute for the work that has to be done on the pitch but it’s interesting to see Heckingbottom’s methods and you can see why they have been doing so well and could well be a team up there this season.