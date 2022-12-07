Paul Heckingbottom reveals his biggest Sheffield United hope ahead of January transfer window

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says the main thing he wants in the January transfer window is clear communication with the club’s board.

The Blades are having an excellent season in the Championship so far, sitting second in the table, two points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers and three points behind leaders Burnley. Prior to the World Cup break, United were on a run of four wins from their last five games and resume their season against Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

But one of the main concerns for Heckingbottom will be losing some of his key players when the window opens next month. Impressive young striker Iliman Ndiaye, the club’s joint-top scorer with Oli McBurnie so far this term, has just returned from the World Cup with Senegal, but he is yet to accept any new contract after discussions over an extension began in the summer. Ndiaye’s star is rapidly rising, accelerated by his performances in Qatar and his increased profile, so United may have to prepare for enquiries.

Another player who will likely again be in the headlines come the New Year is midfielder Sander Berge. The Norwegian was the subject of two bids from Belgian side Club Brugge in the summer and also reportedly attracted interest from Premier League club Chelsea. If previous transfer windows are anything to go by and given his performances this season, the 24-year-old will be a man in demand once more.

The Blades only paid a transfer fee for one player this summer, defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, with their other four signings being loans.

With that in mind, there will probably be similar financial constraints again in January and no significant funds made available. But Heckingbottom says he will not be demanding an increasing budget from the board, instead wanting to be kept involved and informed about any major decisions.

“I’m not fighting for money, that’s not my responsibility,” Heckingbottom told The Star.

“That’s not my responsibility. My responsibility is protecting and getting what’s right for this team.

“But I do want to be able to make the right decisions. That’s how I think we get the best out of the squad, out of me and everyone else here.”

The verdict

These are interesting comments from Heckingbottom.

It suggests that he is aware that his ability to bring players in will be extremely limited, but also that he knows that he needs to be braced for interest in some of his key men.

The last thing that Heckingbottom will want or need is to have any of his better players sold from under him or without full knowledge, so the 45-year-old is sending out a strong message to his employers.

There has been discontent towards the club’s board over recent seasons, particularly towards the latter end of Chris Wilder’s reign, but with the Blades in a good position and in an upward trajectory under Heckingbottom, it is vital that those positive relations are maintained.

United have been successful in holding onto prized assets like Berge in the past, but they may find it harder to retain Ndiaye, especially given his reluctance to commit his future to the club.

Heckingbottom may need some funds if he does lose either Berge or Ndiaye, but until then, the full focus of everyone at the club will be ensuring that the squad remains intact.