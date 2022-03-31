Paul Heckingbottom reveals his approach to run-in at Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom is not taking anything for granted despite Sheffield United’s outstanding form since the turn of the year.

The Blades are in an excellent position to kick on and at least cement a play-off spot in the remaining eight games of the season, with the top two dream not completely out of sight if they can win every game.

That is what Heckingbottom will be aiming for as he outlined the club’s approach to the closing exchanges of the league campaign when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “If we win all eight, we know we are in there.

“The chances of doing that, winning them all, is slim.

“But that’s going to be the intention.

“Whatever happens, we mustn’t change our approach.