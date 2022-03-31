Championship News
Paul Heckingbottom reveals his approach to run-in at Sheffield United
Paul Heckingbottom is not taking anything for granted despite Sheffield United’s outstanding form since the turn of the year.
The Blades are in an excellent position to kick on and at least cement a play-off spot in the remaining eight games of the season, with the top two dream not completely out of sight if they can win every game.
That is what Heckingbottom will be aiming for as he outlined the club’s approach to the closing exchanges of the league campaign when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.
He said: “If we win all eight, we know we are in there.
“The chances of doing that, winning them all, is slim.
“But that’s going to be the intention.
“Whatever happens, we mustn’t change our approach.
“We’re not going to divert from that.
“We’ve come this far by being positive and showing that type of attitude.
“It’s a characteristic of this group and so it makes no sense to try and change it now.
“We’ll carry on as they are, knowing that every game is equally important.”
Sometimes climbing the mountain can be the easiest part, the Blades were only outside top six contenders heading into the new year but they are now in a position to cement their place there beyond any doubt.
The Verdict
If Sheffield United are promoted back to the Premier League this season, Paul Heckingbottom will put together a strong case to be Manager of the Season, considering how far off the pace they were when he replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in the dugout.
Outstanding home form has been something the Blades have built their promotion push on but they will have to show their mettle on the road as well, to keep the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at bay in the coming months.
The Blades could climb as high as third at the weekend, if they are able to get the better of a Stoke City side who have very little to play for, at the bet365 Stadium.