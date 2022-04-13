Paul Heckingbottom reveals frustrating factor that’s strengthened Sheffield United

Sheffield United currently sit sixth in the Championship and will be hoping to make the play-offs this year.

However, it’s not going to be an easy task for the Blades with an injury seeing their top scorer Billy Sharp on the sidelines and Paul Heckingbottom feeling as though decisions are going against his side.

The Sheffield United manager felt Morgan Gibbs-White was denied a stonewall penalty last weekend against AFC Bournemouth and feels two of his side’s efforts against Blackpool were wrongly disallowed.

However, despite the frustration, the boss feels as though his team have coped with it well as he told The Star: “Yes, I definitely think it’s brought the group closer together.

“Everything that’s been thrown at them has done that, coupled with the results.

“On top of that, we’re chasing something – something we desperately want. So it all has that effect, definitely.”

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Sheffield United 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Simon Moore Derby County Kilmarnock Coventry City Birmingham City

The Blades now have five games left to play this season with some tough fixtures including top of the league Fulham on the final day.

Looking forward to the final run of games, Heckingbottom said: “All you can do is your best and I’m convinced, so long as these boys continue to give that, they’re a match for anybody. I’d put them up against anyone.

“We’ve seen that on a number of occasions, when they play well, they take something. That tells you a lot about them. Not only ability wise, but also in terms of the mentality they’ve got.

“We’ve just got to keep going, we know what is at stake. Everyone here, every single one of those lads, are digging in together and trying to help each other out. Even with everything they’ve had put in their way.”

The Verdict:

It’s clear to see that Paul Heckingbottom feels his side have been hard done by, especially lately, in terms of decisions on the pitch.

However, the Blades seem to have a great togetherness as a squad, so if they’ve improved this from those decisions, then at least something good has come out of the disadvantage they feel they’ve faced.

They will have to continue to put in some good performances to secure their play-off spot, but with the spirit amongst the team, they will hopefully be able to do it.