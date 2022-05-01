Paul Heckingbottom responds to question on half-time message from Sheffield United’s win at QPR

Sheffield United travelled to QPR yesterday for a game that finished 3-1 to the Blades.

However despite coming away with three points, Paul Heckingbottom’s side went into half time 1-0 down and deserved to be.

But in the second half United came out looking like a different side allowing Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane to score goals and give them a comfortable victory.

But despite that significant improvement in performance after the break, it seems Heckingbottom will not be giving anything away about his half-time team talk.

With Heckingbottom asked what he said to his team at half time, the Blades manager told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “That’s our business in there. I don’t say anything about our business in there, that’s our time, but we needed more, that was the message.

“I could go and get a team of rubbish footballers who can be lethal in one box and defend for their life in the others and win games. We needed more and we got it.”

Sheffield United can now secure their place in this season’s Championship play-offs if they beat already promoted Fulham at Bramall Lane on the final day of the regular season on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict:

Paul Heckingbottom’s side showed brilliant character yesterday and came out much better in the second half to get themselves a well deserved win in the end.

The Blades remain sixth in the league but only two points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh showing how important this win was in terms of their play-off push.

As the season is drawing to a close, it is crucial that United are able to keep this kind of attitude up until the end of the season as it will no doubt see them make it across the line in the face for the top six.