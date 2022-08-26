Paul Heckingbottom responds to Nathan Jones comments ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Luton Town

After a 3-0 win against Blackburn Rovers last weekend, Sheffield United face a trip to Luton Town tonight.

The Blades go into this game as the side at the top of the league after five games whilst their opponents sit 18th in the league, having had a slower start to the season.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has already commented that he expects a tough game as he told Luton Today: “It will be the toughest of games and it is the toughest game at the minute because they’re top of the league, but one we’re going to embrace.”

However, with it still being so early on in the season, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is refusing to get ahead of himself and responded to these comments as he told The Star: “Top? It doesn’t mean anything. Not to me or the lads, not right now anyway.

“Nathan can talk it up if he wants and so can they. I realise that it means we probably have a target on our backs now, so perhaps it is significant in that respect.

“But it definitely isn’t significant with regards to our approach, which isn’t going to change one bit.

“The same goes for our attitude. We are preparing for another game. I’ve enjoyed watching the lads go about their business so far and I want that to continue.”

The Verdict:

For Sheffield United to currently be sat at the top of the league shows that they have clearly started their season on the front foot and therefore are a side that will give a tough game.

However, Luton themselves made he play-offs last season so we know they have the ability to produce quality too and at this stage in the season, you can’t go into any game feeling like the result is already set in stone.

Heckingbottom has respect for his opponents and will not be letting his side rest at all in preparation for this game as he will be eager for his side to get another win and retain their place at the top of the table.

If they can continue with their good form then the league table will be something to look at but for now, the United manager is right not to let his current position dictate anything even if it catches the eye of his opponents.