Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists that Norway manager Stale Solbakken has ‘no need’ to be talking about the future of Sander Berge.

What did Solbakken say?

The midfielder has been away with Norway over the international break, starting in the defeat against Spain before only coming on as a sub in the draw with Georgia. Prior to the second fixture, Solbakken had been outspoken about Berge, stating that he should be playing at a higher level than the Championship, whilst he also urged him to try a ‘different culture’.

Unsurprisingly, that didn’t go down well with the Blades support, and Heckingbottom gave his response to the former Wolves chief when speaking to Yorkshire Live.

“No need for him to be commenting on it, simple, he played him right wing and maybe the reason why he left him out, but no need to be commenting. We are good for him, he is good for us, and he has always worked hard

“Yeah you get a lot of managers commenting on players to detract from what's going on. I have only just heard about it before coming in here, so that's how bothered I am about it. I’m not bothered.”

Berge has returned from international duty fully fit, so he will expect to be in from the off as the Blades take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this weekend.

It’s a busy month for Heckingbottom’s side, as they battle Middlesbrough for the second automatic promotion spot, whilst they also have an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley to look forward to.

The verdict

This is a pretty restrained response from Heckingbottom, and he deserves credit for handling Solbakken’s comments with class, and not escalating the row with a fierce response.

However, he can’t be happy with what was said, and you’d have to say it’s completely out of order from the Norway boss. He is happy to pick players from the Norwegian top-flight in his XI, so the idea that Berge needs to leave a Championship club that are on course to win promotion is baffling. It’s also very disrespectful to the Yorkshire club, and it’s not a one-off, as he has said similar in the past, which isn’t acceptable for someone in his position.

But, it’s clearly not a distraction for the Blades or the player, who will now be focused on the run-in with Sheffield United after two disappointing results under Solbakken with Norway over the break.