Paul Heckingbottom reacts to Billy Sharp incident after Sheffield United’s clash with Nottingham Forest

It was an exciting night of football last night as Nottingham Forest faced Sheffield United in the second leg of their play-off semi final.

Going into the game, it was Forest who had the advantage after winning the first leg 2-1 and after 19 minutes, the game looked to be theirs with Brennan Johnson putting them ahead.

However, the Blades came out fighting in the second half and goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck meant the game had to go to extra time.

Neither side could find another goal so the tie was settled on penalties and after a brilliant display from Brice Samba which saw him save three penalties, Forest were through to the play-off final where they will take on Huddersfield.

However, the end of the evening was overshadowed by off the pitch events.

Following a pitch invasion from the Nottingham Forest fans, former Forest player and current United captain Billy Sharp was head butted and knocked to the ground by an opposition fan.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom told the club’s Official Media: “It’s assault. We’ve seen one of our players attacked.

“He’s shuck up, bleeding, angry. It’ll be dealt with.”

Reports this morning confirm that the attack left Sharp needing stitches but a man has been arrested.

The Verdict:

It’s a real shame that what was a brilliant night of football and a great celebration for Nottingham Forest who have achieved so much this season, was overshadowed by something that doesn’t belong in football.

Nottingham Forest have condemned the actions of their supporter and it’s good to see the issue is being dealt with properly.

Despite the sourness of the end of the evening, Forest will no doubt be overjoyed about making it to Wembley especially after being bottom of the league when Steve Cooper came in to the club.

There is just one game to go now and Forest will be ready to put in a display on the pitch whilst also hoping to protect their reputation off the pitch too.