Paul Heckingbottom reacts as Sheffield United seal key agreement

Sheffield United striker and captain Billy Sharp has had his current deal at Bramall Lane extended until 2023, the club has confirmed.

Sharp’s contract was due to expire this summer, but this announcement means that the Blades’ legend will remain at Bramall Lane for at least another season.

“Sheffield United have exercised Billy Sharp’s contract option – the talismanic striker will remain a Blade until at least the summer of 2023,” the Blades club statement read.

“The desire of Paul Heckingbottom and Sharp, who has scored 15 goals this season, to extend the deal have been major factors in the 36-year-old captain signing the documentation for next season.”

Sharp has made 331 appearances for Sheffield United in all competitions across his two spells with the club.

In those matches, the now 36-year-old has scored an impressive 126 goals and has captained the club to numerous promotions.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Sheffield United players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 HARRY MAGUIRE YES NO

Quoted in the club statement, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said he was looking forward to working with Sharp for another year.

“Billy has the hunger to keep playing and scoring goals and fortunately it is for his club, I’m looking forward to working with him for another year and taking full advantage of it.”

“He brings a lot to the club, both on and off the pitch, he’s a leader and a fantastic example to the younger strikers at the club.”

The Verdict

It isn’t a great surprise to see Sharp extend his stay at Bramall Lane but it’ll be re-assuring for both sides that the deal is over the line.

Sharp has had a fantastic season this campaign, scoring 14 goals and laying on seven assists for his teammates in 38 league appearances in 2021/22.

Even at 36 then, Sharp is having a massive influence at the club, both on the pitch, and off it with the mentoring Heckingbottom alluded to with his comments.

Full focus for the Blades and Sharp can now turn to securing a play-off berth in what is left of the season.