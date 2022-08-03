Paul Heckingbottom provides update on Sheffield United’s transfer window

Although the new EFL season is now underway, with the transfer window open until the end of the month, there is still plenty of work to be done this summer.

Sheffield United kicked off their new campaign with a visit to Watford on Monday night although suffered defeat losing 1-0 to the newly relegated side.

Paul Heckingbottom has made a good number of signings so far this summer and got many of them in before the start of the season which is something he was keen to do.

However, the boss still has some positions on his wanted list in a forward and a right wing-back to provide cover for the injured Jayden Bogle.

Last season, United secured the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White on loan from Wolves right at the end of the transfer window and he turned out to be a star player in the season with 12 goals and ten assists under his belt.

Therefore, the Blades manager is looking to see if his side can replicate similar success this season as he told Yorkshire Live: “You are always looking and asking, always trying.

“That won’t change until the window shuts because you want to be in the loop, you want to know what’s happening and potentially if anything jumps out.

“Just have your finger on the pulse, really. Where we are with numbers and quality now we are in a good place if we can get everyone back fit.

“It may be that we go to the end, similar to when we took Morgan on the last day of last season, maybe something pops up right at the end where you want to be in the hat for it.

“You’d be foolish not to. If something comes up on the last day and it’s going to make you better and the club want to do it, you’ve got to go for it.”

The Verdict:

Heckingbottom has done most of his business at this stage although he is looking for a couple of additions.

However, his method of approach is an interesting one as he is not looking for specific targets as such but now keeping an eye on who is becoming available and who is then good enough to have a positive impact in his side.

Given the Blades landed Gibbs-White at the death last summer, the boss will feel as though he knows what to look for and how to strike an impressive deal.

What’s more, due to having most of his work done at this point, Heckingbottom doesn’t feel under any pressure to take unnecessary risks.