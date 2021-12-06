Paul Heckingbottom provides update on Rhian Brewster’s situation at Sheffield United

Rhian Brewster missed Sheffield United’s 3-2 win at Cardiff City on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

Just as the 21-year-old looked to be finally settling into life at Bramall Lane he sustains a muscular injury at a cruel time. Brewster typified the new wave of optimism amongst the squad that was demonstrated in the Blades’ 2-0 win over Bristol City on 28th November.

However, the early signs are not good with even Heckingbottom unsure on the extent of the injury Brewster has sustained.

The new manager summarised the concerning situation when he spoke to YorkshireLive.

He said: “He wasn’t close to playing in the end. He’s damaged his hamstring.

“We’ve had a couple of opinions so we’re waiting to see. The initial one was quite scary for us, so we had another one and it’s not as bad, so we are just waiting for clarity.”

It is up for interpretation just how severe an injury Heckingbottom would have described as ‘scary’ is, but with this update it seems clear that Brewster will not be in action in the coming weeks.

The Blades kicked on without the 21-year-old with the dependable talents of Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick getting themselves on the scoresheet after Morgan Gibbs-White’s thunderbolt at the weekend.

The Verdict

This is more devastating news for the player than it is for Sheffield United. The Blades have the depth in the squad to cope with the loss of Brewster where the individual has had first team opportunities taken away from him at the highest point of his United career to date.

There is hope that it may only be a short term injury which is a crumb of comfort for Brewster and supporters but Heckingbottom’s tone is definitely a worrying one.

The Blades take on two teams in the top five in their next couple of fixtures, a sequence that should provide a good barometer for just how far they have come in the last few weeks.