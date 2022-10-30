Paul Heckingbottom provides update on Rhian Brewster’s situation at Sheffield United

Sheffield United had a strong start to the season and as a result, were the early team sitting at the top of the table looking like the ones to beat.

However, a recent dip in form saw the Blades go into the weekend’s game without a win in six matches.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have not been helped by injuries of late which has only added to the difficulty of the team to find a result.

A visit to West Brom this weekend saw their fortunes change somewhat though as they picked up three points winning the game 2-0.

However, whilst the result was what United wanted, Rhian Brewster was forced off through injury in the 69th minute adding further to that list.

It’s yet to be seen how serious the injury will be but the boss issued an immediate update following the game which didn’t sound too promising as he told The Yorkshire Post: “We all saw it, he set off and then pulled up. We know it’s a hamstring injury.

“How long he is out, we don’t know. It is a shame because Rhian has been working hard and he has been patient behind Illiam and Oli.

“We know we are going to use all our forwards because of the amount of fixtures we have got. Rhian has been patient and has been looking sharp so we will have to see how bad he is.”

The Verdict:

This isn’t the news that the Blades would have been hoping for as they are in a position where they don’t want to be losing any more players in the side.

With a number of games still to go until the break for the World Cup, Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping that his side can use yesterday’s result as a staring point to push on and get some results.

However, it will be a tough ask with the manager being forced to stretch his squad across the games to accommodate for those missing out.