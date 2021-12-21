Paul Heckingbottom provides update on Morgan Gibbs-White’s current situation at Sheffield United

Sheffield United have won their last four Championship matches to jump up into the top half of the second-tier standings.

The Blades’ latest triumph came in the form of an impressive 1-0 victory away at Fulham, inflicting the Whites’ first defeat in 12 league games.

In what was a largely successful evening for the Yorkshire club, one issue that did arise and that was to do with Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White.

The highly talented 21-year-old was brought off at half time, which Heckingbottom has confirmed was a knee injury.

Speaking to The Star about Gibbs-White and providing somewhat of an injury update, Heckingbottom said: “We’ll have to assess him.

“It was a little tweak in his knee, so we’re not going to take any risks.

“When we have the strength in the bench we had today, it’s not a problem. But we’ll see how he is.”

The verdict

Gibbs-White has enjoyed an excellent start to the Championship season, emerging as a consistent performer during an inconsistent start from the blades as a whole.

The 21-year-old brings creativity, attacking drive and positivity to forward positions for the Blades and is set to be an important part of the side as the season progresses.

Heckingbottom’s update suggests that it was more of a precautionary measure than anything that Blades fans should be particularly worried about, however, it remains to be seen if it is more serious than first expected.

Sheffield United are starting to trouble the play-off positions, and having Gibbs-White available will be a big boost for the Yorkshire club.