Paul Heckingbottom provides update on David McGoldrick’s situation at Sheffield United amid Middlesbrough links

Sheffield Untied announced the departure of David McGoldrick this summer after four years with the club.

The 34-year-old was only able to make 19 appearances for the Blades last season and missed the end of the season with an injury so it came as little surprise to see his departure.

Despite not getting a new contract as a player, the club have been very willing to let the player stay at the club to get his fitness up and recovery from his injury.

Last week The Sun reported that Middlesbrough were interested in signing the striker on a free transfer this summer which would see him link up with former manager Chris Wilder, and Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has provided an update on the player which could suggest this deal may happen.

When asked if McGoldrick was still training with the Blades, Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live: “He knows he can. He’s gone away on holiday and he knows we are here for him to get fit, but he had got to the stage where he was really confident and comfortable that if he goes in anywhere he is fine to start.

“We were really clear with him and that’s his decision. He’s comfortable with that and knows we are here if he needed help with it. But he was at that stage where he was really confident with how he was feeling. He could be here now every day training, he knows that, but he has got to a point where he was happy.”

The Verdict:

This sounds like positive news for Middlesbrough if they are looking to get a deal over the line.

United have been supportive of him this summer and it’s good of them to offer him further support if he needs it but if the player feels he is able, then a move to a club that will secure him football next season should definitely be on the cards for him.

Linking up with Wilder will be good for him too since he is the manager who first signed him at Sheffield United so it seems like a deal that could go through this summer.