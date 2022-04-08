Paul Heckingbottom provides update on Billy Sharp situation at Sheffield United

Sheffield United host second placed Bournemouth in the early kick-off tomorrow afternoon.

It looks set to be a tight game between the sides as the Blades will be looking to further solidify their spot in the play-off places.

United’s top scorer Billy Sharp has missed his side’s last two games through a hamstring injury but given he’s scored two goals in his past three matches against the Cherries, he is the type of player you would want available tomorrow.

Blade’s boss Paul Heckingbottom has provided an update on his striker’s condition and availability for the game as he told The Yorkshire Post: “Yes [he could be available], but we’re not going to rush him.

“We want him back and involved as soon as possible, so as soon as we get the okay, we’ll use him.

“But there’s a lot more games after this and we want to get him right, because with muscle injuries you can make it worse. He’s trained this week, but not with us. But there’s a chance.”

Whilst no one will want to see his recovery rushed, there’s no doubt that Blades fans will desperate to see their top scorer back as soon as possible as they push for a play-off place in their final six games of the season.

The Verdict:

It’s good to hear that Sharp’s recovery seems to be going well but as Heckingbotom points out, it’s important the 36-year-old doesn’t rush it.

With six games left to go and hopefully the play-0ffs, Sheffield United will be looking at the longevity hence why they won’t risk the striker until they’re completely sure.

With that in mind, it looks unlikely that Sharp will start tomorrow but if passed fit we could see him on the bench available to come on and help his side if needs be.

Either way, the fact he’s close will be music to the ears of Sheffield United fans who will be looking forward to seeing him back in action soon.