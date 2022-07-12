Paul Heckingbottom provides Sheffield United transfer update on key man

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists there have been no offers for Sander Berge despite reports linking him with a move away.

There has been constant speculation surrounding the future of the Norwegian international, who played a key role for the Blades as they reached the play-offs last season, for some time, with recent claims stating that Werder Bremen had offered £17.9m for the player.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom insists that there has been no formal bids for Berge.

“No, not correct. We have had nothing. It’s a big bugbear of mine. Anyone can put whatever they want, wherever they want and all of a sudden it’s fact, but nothing has happened.

“That’s it. He’s here, he’s our player and he knows what I think of him. We do speak and will be speaking regularly but there’s nothing, no decision to make, nothing at all. Someone puts something out, we have got to talk about it and that’s the only thing that changes.”

Berge is entering the final two years of his contract at Bramall Lane.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

The verdict

It’s nice for Heckingbottom to clarify the situation as the fans will have heard all sorts of rumours in recent weeks but they’ve now got a clearer picture of what’s happening.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Berge won’t leave in the coming weeks as these things can change quickly, but nothing is imminent.

For Heckingbottom, he will be desperate to keep the player as he knows how good he can be, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.