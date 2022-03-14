Paul Heckingbottom provides Sheffield United injury update ahead of Blackpool clash

Sheffield United will be eyeing an immediate response when they travel to Blackpool on Wednesday evening.

The Blades, who were dealt a blow in their 4-1 loss to Coventry City at the weekend, remain inside the play-offs, however, the chasing pack is hot on their heels.

Sander Berge opened the scoring for the visitors at the Coventry Building Society Arena, before a Viktor Gyokeres strike, a Callum O’Hare brace and Matty Godden’s fourth completely changed the complex of the game.

Providing an injury update ahead in his post-Coventry interview to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom first addressed the situations of John Fleck and Ben Davies: “Both picked up muscle injuries.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Blades quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sheffield United formed? 1889 1890 1891 1892

“We hope that they are back for Wednesday. Just the nature of it now means we are having to be really careful and not take risks because we haven’t got the numbers.

“With muscle injuries when you are playing it can get worse and we are trying to catch things early if we can. It’s easier having lads out for one or two games rather than one or two months.”

The Sheffield United boss also addressed the fitness of Oli McBurnie, with the towering football coming off during injury time: “Dead leg. Obviously the lad is desperate to stay on. You could see him not moving about, which isn’t great for us, but also with the way things are going for us at the minute we want to protect him.”

The verdict

Injuries have been a concern at Sheffield United all season, with the Blades being dealt some very harsh blows over the last few weeks in the unavailability of Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle.

The upcoming International break could be an excellent resting point for Heckingbottom and his side, a period to recharge the batteries and try to up the recovery of some of the squad members.

Sheffield United have 10 games left to secure a play-off spot in what remains of the Championship season and will be hoping to lose the chasing pack currently looking to capitalise on any mistakes made by the Yorkshire outfit.

Wednesday’s clash with Blackpool could prove to be a very important fixture, with the Seasiders in excellent and with a shout of securing a top-six spot.