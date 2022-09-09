Paul Heckingbottom provides positive Sheffield United injury update

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Jayden Bogle is now pain-free as he steps up his return from a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old has not featured for the Blades since February after suffering the knee problem and it was known that he would be absent for the start of the current campaign.

Whilst he hasn’t been sorely missed, with Heckingbottom’s side top of the table, the boss would surely welcome having the former Derby County man back.

And, even though a return isn’t immediate, the Blades chief gave a positive update on Bogle when speaking to the Sheffield Star.

“Jayden is doing well. Everyone is really pleased with how he’s going and coming along. All of the tests he’s done on his knee, the ones he’s supposed to be doing at this stage, he’s passed them with flying colours.

“In terms of his knee, it’s the first time that he says he’s been pain free since all of this happened ages ago. So that’s really good to hear.”

The verdict

Firstly, this is great news for Bogle because it has been a long journey for him to get back to full fitness and he will be delighted to know he is nearly ready to be in contention.

Of course, there’s no point taking risks at this stage and the results in the early part of the campaign have shown that Heckingbottom has a good squad to choose from.

So, it’s a case of showing patience and Bogle will hope to play his part in the coming weeks and months to help the team.

