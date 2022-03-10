Paul Heckingbottom provides mixed Sheffield United injury update on trio

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that John Fleck’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared, whilst he also gave updates on Charlie Goode and Chris Basham.

#sufc boss PH says Chris Basham isn’t expected back from injury until after the int break. Charlie Goode has a knee injury which puts his return from suspension v Cov in doubt. John Fleck’s groin injury isn’t serious, but is likely to miss at least Saturdays game. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) March 10, 2022

Firstly, the Scottish midfielder was forced off in the win over Middlesbrough in the week with a groin problem, and it had been thought that he could be out for a lengthy period.

However, reporter Andy Giddings confirmed after speaking to the boss today that Fleck’s problem ‘isn’t serious’, even if he is not going to feature against Coventry City this weekend.

Elsewhere, Basham is still going to be out for a few more weeks at least as he tries to recover from a knee injury sustained last month. It’s been suggested the defender will be looking to return at the start of April.

Finally, Goode is available to feature for the Blades after serving his three-game ban for his red card against Blackburn, but a knee problem means it’s unclear whether he will be involved with the group that make the trip to the Midlands this weekend.

The verdict

It’s good news for Heckingbottom that Fleck’s injury isn’t serious as even though they are well-stocked for options in midfield, he is still an important player.

The issues in defence are more pressing, so not having Basham or Goode will be a problem moving forward, but the Blades have done well enough in recent games.

Ultimately, these things happen though and the Blades have shown they have quality in their group to get results, and they will hope to continue their good form against the Sky Blues.

