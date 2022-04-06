Paul Heckingbottom provides injury update on Sheffield United player after QPR win

Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Sheffield United defender Filip Uremović was subbed with cramp as he played down any injury worries for the new signing.

The Croatian international secured a move to the Blades towards the end of March from Rubin Kazan, with the 25-year-old linking up with the Yorkshire outfit for the rest of the campaign.

And, with Sheffield United suffering with several defensive injury problems, Uremović was handed his first start against the R’s, which they won 1-0.

However, he was replaced shortly after the hour mark, after an impressive display, with what appeared to be a knee injury.

But, reporter James Shield shared a reassuring update for the Blades fans after speaking to Heckingbottom, as he revealed that the new recruit had just suffered with cramp, which is why Jack Robinson came on.

That will be a big relief to the boss and all connected to the club, as Uremović could have a big role to play over the next few months as Sheffield United chase promotion.

The side are back in action this weekend when they welcome Bournemouth to Bramall Lane.

The verdict

This is great news for the Blades because Uremović had a solid debut and they can’t really afford many more injuries in defence at this stage of the season.

The new boy brought a balance to the right side of the defence and you would expect that he will be in the XI on Saturday now that this is nothing serious.

So, Heckingbottom deserves credit for making the call last night and managing the player correctly, and even though it was cut short, it was a good night for the player as he made his mark on the team.

