Paul Heckingbottom provides injury update on Sheffield United duo

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark are closing in on a return to full fitness but he vowed to be cautious with the pair after relatively lengthy lay-offs.

The experienced Irish pair haven’t played since August, with Stevens forced off in the first game of the campaign, whilst Clark came off in the third fixture, with neither playing since.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom provided a fresh update on the defenders, who could come into contention in the coming weeks.

“They are in the final stages of rehab and are out on the grass daily now, building up to the point where we will be dropping them back into our work.

“With the length of time they have had out and the nature of their injuries, which were muscle related, and they have had setbacks, we will bring them into the fold in terms of first team exposure a bit slower.”

The Blades have enjoyed a fine start to the season but they will be hoping to end a four-game winless run when they travel to take on Coventry City tomorrow.

The verdict

With Sheffield United having done well in the opening months, it’s made some forget that they have had to deal with some injury issues.

Whilst the defence is solid, the reality is that Stevens and Clark would both add more to the squad and they are both proven, reliable players at this level.

But, Heckingbottom’s cautious approach is the right one and the time will come for the players to make their mark after a frustrating period.

