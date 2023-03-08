Paul Heckingbottom provides Iliman Ndiaye injury update after Sheffield United’s win at Reading

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is hoping that Iliman Ndiaye’s injury is not serious after he was substituted in the win over Reading on Tuesday night.

The forward has been hugely influential for the Blades this season as they push for promotion and his importance to the side was evident against as he scored the only goal against the Royals.

However, it was a worry for all connected to the club when Ndiaye was replaced in the 66th minute, especially as he has had to be managed in terms of his fitness in recent weeks.

But, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom didn’t seem overly concerned, even if he confirmed they needed more time to see if Ndiaye did have an issue.

“He’s had a whack receiving the ball, some contact from behind. Hoping it’s a dead leg. He’s got the ice on it now and we are hoping it settles down as soon as possible.”

The Blades are back in action on Saturday when they welcome fifth placed Luton Town to Bramall Lane as they look to maintain their seven-point lead over Middlesbrough in the battle to go up automatically.

The verdict

The fact Heckingbottom isn’t too worried is good for the Blades and they will hope after some rest then Ndiaye will improve and be ready to play on Saturday.

His importance to the team is clear to see as he is a brilliant footballer at this level and someone who is capable of making the difference for the Blades during the run-in.

So, they will hope for good news in the coming days and Ndiaye will back himself to make another big contribution against the Hatters this weekend.

