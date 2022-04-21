Paul Heckingbottom provides an update on Billy Sharp’s situation at Sheffield United

As it stands, Sheffield United’s top goal scorer Billy Sharp is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Blades veteran has scored 15 times this season and also provided seven assists proving his value to his side even at the age of 36.

Sharp has missed United’s recent run of games due to injury but the striker should be back by the end of the season and will be hoping to compete in the play-offs with his side this summer.

Although the 36-year-old’s contract expires this summer, United do have the opportunity to trigger an extension and Sharp has already expressed his desire for the club to do so.

It now seems as though things are starting to take shape as Heckingbottom updated The Star on the situation saying: “There is movement, yes. Things are moving on that [Sharp’s contract].

“It’s just that I’m not in a position to discuss it at the moment.

“When there is something to say, and I am, then rest assured you [the media] will be the first to know.”

Although United fans will feel as though they’ve had to wait a long time for this deal, it does look as though there are positive signs that the extension will be triggered since the club are currently discussing it with the player.

The Verdict:

You can’t see Billy Sharp exiting Bramall Lane at this stage given he is a boyhood fan and getting towards the end of his career.

That being said, it’s not just the emotive factors that will keep Sharp at the club. The striker has continued to be a great player for the Blades and as top scorer this season in a team struggling for other goals, he is a player Heckingbottom will be keen to have the services of.

It seems to be moving in the right direction with conversations over the player’s future taking place and the Blades boss confirming there is movement.

Hopefully Sharp will be back playing for his side soon and also looking forward to another season of the same.