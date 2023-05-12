Paul Heckingbottom is hoping he can convince Iliman Ndiaye to remain with Sheffield United.

The Senegal international is attracting summer transfer interest from the likes of AC Milan following his impressive performances with the Blades.

Everton have also been linked with a potential move for the forward this window, which has caused some concern over his future at Bramall Lane.

According to The Star, the Sheffield United boss is hopeful that he can make the case to the 23-year-old to remain with the club as they look to survive in the Premier League.

Should Sheffield United cash in on Iliman Ndiaye?

Ndiaye was crucial to the team gaining a place back in the top flight after two seasons in the second tier.

The forward bagged 14 goals and 11 assists to help the side to finish second in the table, 11 points clear of third place Luton Town.

However, the promising young attacker only has one more year left on his current deal and there are no guarantees that he will agree to a contract extension.

That leaves United in the precarious position whereby he could leave the club as a free agent in 2024.

There are also some concerns that boyhood club Marseille will show an interest in the player, with Ndiaye potentially keen to one day play for the club he supported while growing up.

How will Sheffield United convince Iliman Ndiaye to remain at Bramall Lane?

While there is some acceptance that United may have to settle for Ndiaye leaving on a free in a year’s time, there is still some hope that he will remain beyond this summer.

Heckingbottom is hoping that he can talk Ndiaye into committing to the team’s bid for Premier League survival.

The 45-year-old is planning to highlight his guaranteed place in the side as a big reason to stay at Bramall Lane.

The Senegalese may not be afforded the same level of game time if he were to join the Italian or French giants.

Meanwhile, Everton are embroiled in a relegation battle and could even be competing in the Championship next season, which may rule them out of contention for the player’s signature.

There is also some concern over United’s financial situation going into the summer, meaning it is possible that the club may not be able to afford to turn down an offer for Ndiaye if a significant one arrives at their door.