Paul Heckingbottom outlines underrated factor behind Sheffield United man’s fine form

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has stressed that hard work is paying off for Billy Sharp after another two goals last night in the 2-0 win over West Brom.

Sharp struck a goal in either half to seal another win for the Blades, making it five goals in five games now and 12 for the season.

Despite making headlines with his goals, Heckingbottom was quick to point out how much he asks of Sharp leading the line – something he feels is being rewarded with quality chances to finish.

“I ask a lot from the forwards and expect a lot,” Heckingbottom explained after watching his side beat 10-man West Brom. “They have to work hard without the ball and, the moment they don’t, they won’t play because we want to be a team that has a lot of energy and wins the ball back in good areas.

“Flip that around, we also want to be a team that gets and creates good quality into the front players. Whether that’s with the first pass or the link play.

“Bill – and the rest of the forwards – appreciate that we ask a lot from them, but what comes from that is better chances for them.

“If we do create those chances, there’s no better man for them to fall to, as Billy is showing. That’s probably why he’s back in amongst the goals, because of the nature of the play.”

Sharp’s first came on 22 minutes, with the striker on the end of classy build-up play between Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and George Baldock.

The 36-year-old’s first came via a deflection, but his second late on was a classy finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Sheffield United are 10th in the Championship table, but now only a point outside the play-off places heading into their weekend clash with Huddersfield Town.