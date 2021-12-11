Paul Heckingbottom outlines specific Sheffield United demand

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is urging his players to improve out of possession despite a positive start to his tenure at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom has overseen wins against Bristol City and Swansea City since taking over from Slavisa Jokanovic, with the Blades suddenly on a three-match winning streak and have an eye on the top-six.

However, the new boss is driving standards up within the squad and eyeing an improvement out of possession, where he feels his side could show more ‘intent’.

As per the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom said: “There’s room for improvement in every area. In the games we’ve played there’s been a positive reaction. There’s been a noticeable intent from the players. We want that when we haven’t got the ball.”

Do you think you’re a massive Sheffield United fan? Try score 100% on this Blades quiz

1 of 28 What number does Michael Verrips wear for the club? 18 19 20 21

Sheffield United aren’t in action until Monday evening, when they host QPR at Bramall Lane under the lights.

That’s a significant opportunity for the Blades to cut the gap to the top-six, if they can continue their upturn in results.

QPR enter the weekend in fifth, six points clear of Sheffield United. Heckingbottom will be hoping to halve that gap between themselves and Mark Warburton’s side.

The Verdict

It’s good to always be driving standards and not letting the squad get too comfortable.

Sheffield United have improved under Heckingbottom. They are more direct with the ball and what they want to do, resulting in an upturn in results.

However, we’ve reached a point where what clubs do without the ball is equally as important as what they do with it.

It’s one of the hardest thing to get right, though, so it’s going to take time.

Thoughts? Let us know!