Paul Heckingbottom outlines Sheffield United’s game plan ahead of hosting of Swansea City

Sheffield United missed an opportunity to increase their chances of breaking into the top six when they were held to a goalless draw by Hull City in midweek.

It was still a positive performance from the Blades however, creating plenty of goalscoring openings but just unable to find the finishing touch.

Ollie McBurnie was too much for the Tigers’ backline to handle and the Scotsman will have been frustrated to miss the target with a handful of headed chances.

Morgan Gibbs-White was back to his best and will be confident of building on that against Swansea City on Saturday.

Paul Heckingbottom was bullish about the Blades’ chances of taking maximum points on Saturday in his pre-match press conference this afternoon, quotes are provided by the club’s media team.

He said: “We’ve got many games to go.

“We are on a good run, we know the forms been good, we’ll trust that.

“We’re at home, we want to control the game and be as aggressive as we were the other night, but this time get the goals and get the three points.”

Despite languishing in the bottom half of the table for the first half of the season, many are tipping the Blades to finish in the top six and with Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers looking far from convincing above them, belief will be high in the camp.

The Verdict

The Blades have won seven, drawn three and lost one since Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm.

In their first season since relegation from the Premier League, this could well be the Blades’ best opportunity to return to the promiseland with three more parachute payment armed sides filtering down to the second tier next term.

It was a positive display on Tuesday evening and if United can provide as many chances to the likes of McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye in the coming months, they will have no troubles cruising towards a top six finish with the wind in their sails.

The Swans may have their work cut out without a win in five on their travels.