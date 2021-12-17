Paul Heckingbottom outlines Sheffield United’s ambitions for remainder of the season

Paul Heckingbottom firmly believes that Sheffield United can still achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The former Leeds United manager took over from Slavisa Jokanovic at Bramall Lane last month and has cut the gap between the Blades and the top six to six points as we edge towards the January transfer window. A lot was made of United’s sustainable approach after Heckingbottom’s appointment and it does not look like the club are preparing to spend as much as some of their fellow promotion rivals in the transfer market.

Heckingbottom reiterated that the club’s promotion bid is not over when he appeared on Football Daily’s 72+.

He said: “You’ve either got the cash or the finance to buy your way there and spend millions and million and million of pounds. Or you have to be smart and have a strategy and build your way there.

“I’m really, really proud to be doing it (managing Sheffield United) and delighted, this season is not over, I think we can still achieve it (promotion) this season.”

Heckingbottom gained popularity in a brief caretaker spell at the back end of last season with the club destined for relegation from the Premier League.

It is so tight amongst the play-off chasing pack that almost half of the division can claim that they still stand a good chance of breaking into the top six at some point. It is quite refreshing for a club receiving parachute payments to be acting in a sustainable manner especially when the finances involved in the top-flight are so much more significant than when operating in the second tier.

Having worked in the youth setup prior to taking the top job, Heckingbottom has a knowledge of the club’s younger players and will be expected to integrate them into the first team without hesitation when they are ready. We have already seen the likes of Iliman Ndiaye come in to good effect this season setting an example of the pathway that is laid out at Sheffield United.