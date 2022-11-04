Paul Heckingbottom outlines Sheffield United options concerning Sheffield Wednesday trialist

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has outlined the Championship club’s options after it emerged that 19-year-old Hassan Ayari is having a trial with rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The attacking midfielder joined the Blades’ academy as a teenager after impressing in a UK Football Trials event but it was reported earlier this week that he was on trial with their Steel City rivals as he nears the end of his contract at Bramall Lane.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom has revealed the series of events that led to the Owls running the rule over Ayari and highlighted what United’s options are moving forward.

He said: “I don’t know how it came about in terms of Wednesday, but Hassan had conversations with Del [Derek Geary] across the summer, himself, his family and his representative about wanting to leave and things,”

“We didn’t want him to go, we wanted him to play here and be pushed. He had an experience away at Scarborough on loan and I think that was an eye-opener for the levels.

“Sometimes young players can be impatient and not realise how tough it is to be a footballer. Then he had the conversation with Del that he can look and go elsewhere.

“At the minute we don’t see him getting in our team, and if he’s desperate to leave then he can go and try to find somewhere. He can leave. He’s not in my plans now. So that’s it.”

On potential next steps, Heckingbottom added: “It’s up to us what we do. We could let him go on a free, we could keep him here and release him at the end of his contract. We could keep him here, offer him a new deal to protect any interest we’ve got. There’s lots of things still to do.

“Imagine you’re one of our players and you want to go, there’s a conversation maybe about a minimal fee and a big sell-on or a fee now and a sell on… there’s all those negotiations to have.

“Some of the best things I’ve done have been free transfers with big sell-ons and you can’t lose. You know you can’t get the value in the player and he’s not going to get the opportunity to thrive where you are, so he’s going to go and you get no money.

“So you may as well let someone have that opportunity. They do the work and provide that shop window, then brilliant as that’s money you normally wouldn’t have got. But that’s up to someone else to negotiate and see.”

Now a Tunisia U20 international, Ayari signed his first professional contract at the Yorkshire club in November 2020 but has never featured for the United first team despite being called up to train with them by Heckingbottom previously.

He was loaned out to National League North side Scarborough in September but saw the move cut short after making just four appearances.

According to Transfermarkt, the young attacking midfielder’s contract with the Blades expires in January.

The Verdict

It seems Heckingbottom feels United are in a strong position when it comes to Ayari.

There will have been concern among some Blades supporters when the young attacking midfielder’s trial at Wednesday emerged but that will be eased by the manager’s suggestion that he is unlikely to make the cut.

Even so, you’d imagine the club may look to protect the value of the player by offering him a new deal, particularly if there is interest from elsewhere.

It’s going to be an interesting situation to keep an eye on.