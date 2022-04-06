Paul Heckingbottom outlines Sheffield United “concern” as he aligns immediate focus

Sheffield United’s form away from Bramall Lane is concerning Paul Heckingbottom, yet the Blades boss has full focus on capitalising on the club’s results at home in the coming fixtures.

Last night, Oliver Norwood’s ninth minute goal was enough to beat Queens Park Rangers 1-0, making it eight wins in 10 fixtures at Bramall Lane since Heckingbottom took charge.

On the flip side of that, though, Sheffield United have struggled on their travels.

The last time they picked up maximum points was at the start of February against Birmingham City, with defeats against Stoke City, Coventry City and Millwall since then.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of last night’s win, Heckingbottom couldn’t help outlining his concern with the away form, even though he laid his focus firmly at the door of the home fixtures to come.

“The away form is a bit of a concern because of the recent run,” Heckingbottom wrote, “but we will put that to the back of our minds now and concentrate on what we can affect in the short-term and that is home games.”

Last night was the first of three home fixtures on the bounce, as Norwood’s early goal propelled Sheffield United back into fifth.

Saturday sees AFC Bournemouth visit Bramall Lane, before Reading head to South Yorkshire on Good Friday.

Beyond that, there are trips to Bristol City and QPR on the horizon, as well as Cardiff City and Fulham visiting The Lane.

The Verdict

The away form is a concern, but just how bad it is probably needs some context, particularly if you’re matching it up to an 80% win percentage at home.

Games against Bristol City and QPR on the road are more than winnable and, if you were a betting man, you’d think Sheffield United could pick up maximum points in one of those two games.

However, right now, the focus needs to be on the home fixtures that are coming up.

The table is changing with every result now and if Sheffield United want to finish in the top-six, they are going to have to maintain what they are doing on home soil.

