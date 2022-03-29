Paul Heckingbottom outlines Sheffield United approach for crucial run-in

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists that he will continue to go with an attacking approach even as the pressure builds during the run-in.

The Blades have been transformed since the former Barnsley chief took over, and they currently sit fifth in the table as they chase promotion.

However, the battle for a top six finish is fierce, so Heckingbottom’s men will have work to do to ensure they reach the play-offs, with some of the final eight games looking huge.

But, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom made it clear that he won’t change from the setup that has brought success for his team.

“We’ve always tried to be positive and nothing is going to change now. Right the way through, we’ve tried to have the intention to go forward and make things happen. The people here, I’d like to think, have really bought into that.

“It’s brought us this far. It doesn’t make any sense to be trying to do something differently. I think fewer people seem to be doing that now, taking risks. That’s the impression I get and I can see why. But we’ve got a way of doing things and we’re not going to alter that.”

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Heckingbottom and it will be his way of trying to ease the pressure on his team ahead of what is a huge period for the club.

The reality is that the Blades have one of the best squads in the division and the form they’ve shown since the new boss came in is up there with the best.

So, they have nothing to fear and they are right to play their game as it’s put them in a good position as they look to return to the top-flight.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.